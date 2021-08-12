DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,609. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

