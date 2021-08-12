DerivaDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.76 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $93.76 million and $58,662.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00007981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00142405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00154460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,993.14 or 0.99934888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00874356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

