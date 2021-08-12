DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading 5.9% Higher

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.83. Approximately 7,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,222,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.80.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $48,554.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,694,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,203 shares of company stock valued at $6,590,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter worth $29,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

