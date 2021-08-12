Desjardins Boosts Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to C$26.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

OTCMKTS HERXF traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

