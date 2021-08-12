Desjardins Comments on Absolute Software Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Absolute Software in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%.

ABST has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,835. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $587.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABST. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $13,963,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,318,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

