Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 143,606 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 38.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DM stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Desktop Metal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

