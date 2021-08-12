Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Desktop Metal updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of DM stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,437,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,359. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.04.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
