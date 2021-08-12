Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Desktop Metal updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DM stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,437,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,359. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.04.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.