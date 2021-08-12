Despegar.com (DESP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. On average, analysts expect Despegar.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $900.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several brokerages have commented on DESP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

