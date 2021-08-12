Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €30.00 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Jenoptik in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.00 ($36.47).

ETR:JEN traded up €0.18 ($0.21) on Thursday, reaching €30.32 ($35.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 12-month high of €30.30 ($35.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of €25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

