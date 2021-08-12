Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $77.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC raised DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64. DISH Network has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

