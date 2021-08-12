Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $21.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of RXT traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.26. 313,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,446. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,691 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 113,989 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.