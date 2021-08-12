Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €9.52 ($11.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,663 shares. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.86.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

