Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €9.52 ($11.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,663 shares. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.86.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

