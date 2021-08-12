Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €164.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €164.00 ($192.94) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DB1. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €157.69 ($185.52).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €145.95 ($171.71) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1 year high of €160.60 ($188.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €142.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.70.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.