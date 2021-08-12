Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Lifted to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of €138.00 ($162.35).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DBOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

