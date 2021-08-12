Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.56 ($26.54).

FRA:DTE traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €17.90 ($21.06). The company had a trading volume of 5,869,791 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €17.77.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

