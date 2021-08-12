Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.06% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.56 ($26.54).

DTE stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting €17.90 ($21.06). The company had a trading volume of 5,869,791 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.77.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

