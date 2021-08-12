Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.56 ($26.54).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.90 ($21.06) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €17.77. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

