Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €28.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €28.50 ($33.53) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.56 ($26.54).

DTE opened at €17.90 ($21.06) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.77.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

