Dev Protocol (DEV) Market Capitalization Tops $4.11 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $159,199.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00008189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00197842 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

