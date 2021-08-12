Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Up 26.1% Over Last Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00008189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $159,199.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00197842 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

