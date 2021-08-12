DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up about 2.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of DexCom worth $64,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $492.85. 446,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,140. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.34. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $527.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

In other news, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,708,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.