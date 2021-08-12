DeXe (DEXE) Achieves Market Cap of $42.36 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.56 or 0.00028205 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a total market cap of $42.36 million and $11.36 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00056385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.38 or 0.00885617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00111739 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002065 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,372,959 coins. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

