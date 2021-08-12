Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Trading Down 11.3%

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) shares fell 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54. 5,860 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 1,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

