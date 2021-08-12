dForce Trading 30% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One dForce coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce has traded up 30% against the dollar. dForce has a market capitalization of $25.54 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

