DFSocial Gaming Trading Up 29% This Week (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $282.65 or 0.00635736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $127,257.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00142897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00152378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.41 or 0.99695312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00866475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

