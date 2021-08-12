Dfyn Network (DFYN) One Day Volume Hits $4.23 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00003047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $27.76 million and $4.23 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00146112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00156558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,487.29 or 0.99899437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.61 or 0.00879378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 20,458,406 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

