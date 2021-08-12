DHB Capital (NASDAQ:DHBC) Trading Down 0.1%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,413,000. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

