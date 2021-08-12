dHedge DAO (DHT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.29 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $16.88 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002394 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,665,850 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

