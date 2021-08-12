Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 4,597 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of A10 Networks stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.28. 7,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,295. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial boosted their price target on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in A10 Networks by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 223,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

