Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DGEAF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.61. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.93.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

