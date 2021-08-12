Dialight (LON:DIA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dialight plc (LON:DIA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.79). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.70), with a volume of 14,225 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIA. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Dialight in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Dialight in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £117.40 million and a P/E ratio of -24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 313.55.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

