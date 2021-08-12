Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS DLGNF opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.74. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.86 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

