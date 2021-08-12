Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
OTCMKTS DLGNF opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.74. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $81.05.
Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile
Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.
