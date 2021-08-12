DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DMAC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.51. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

