Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of DFFN stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 1,287,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,614. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

