DIGG Trading Up 28.1% Over Last 7 Days (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $59,330.94 or 1.33271780 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $25.82 million and $1.77 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00145820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00156008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,553.52 or 1.00078091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.73 or 0.00868695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 435 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

