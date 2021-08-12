Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) PT Raised to $18.41

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from $16.13 to $18.41 in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 221.29% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) – Gaining Traction – Reported Highest Monthly Revenue in June” and dated August 5, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diginex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EQOS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.73. 15,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,186. The stock has a market cap of $223.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13. Diginex has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQOS. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diginex by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,105,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diginex by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 476,623 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diginex during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth about $804,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

