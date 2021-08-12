Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Market Cap Reaches $3.17 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.24 or 0.00649038 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000547 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

