Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.60.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.49. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

