DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $115.09 million and $6.51 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00402127 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003459 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.54 or 0.01006720 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,793,637 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

