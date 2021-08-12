Digitalcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $283,687.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,355.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.02 or 0.06887656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.13 or 0.01366533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00373052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00135132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.19 or 0.00579843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.76 or 0.00346660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00300266 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,663,008 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

