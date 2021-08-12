DigitalNote (XDN) 1-Day Volume Hits $23,577.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $7.87 million and $23,577.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.89 or 0.00580937 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,053,291,438 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,463,995 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.