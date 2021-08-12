Digitex City Price Down 33.3% This Week (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Digitex City coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

