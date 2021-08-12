Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Hits New 1-Year High at $214.00

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $214.00 and last traded at $191.14, with a volume of 3407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.15.

Several analysts have commented on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after buying an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

