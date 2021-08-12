Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $211.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000785 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00102042 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 90.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

