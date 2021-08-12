DinoSwap (DINO) Price Tops $1.28 on Exchanges

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $20.17 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DinoSwap has traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00142118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00154265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,772.05 or 0.99644990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00877241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 70,675,923 coins and its circulating supply is 15,754,324 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

