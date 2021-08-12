Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,647 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $82,559.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RAPT stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 681,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,538. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.73.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. Research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after buying an additional 217,382 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $18,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

