DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,595,220.50 in Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 3,657,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $14,595,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp 22Nw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Lp 22Nw purchased 1,555,610 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,844,684.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Lp 22Nw bought 236,504 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $981,491.60.

On Friday, July 16th, Lp 22Nw acquired 22,394 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,773.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lp 22Nw purchased 440,298 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $1,836,042.66.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lp 22Nw purchased 24,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $86,160.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lp 22Nw purchased 25,593 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $89,319.57.

DRTT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 34,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.76. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on DRTT shares. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.51.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

