disBalancer (DDOS) One Day Volume Hits $459,199.00

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $459,199.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00046450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00143898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00153565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,498.71 or 1.00117537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00867299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,914,103 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

