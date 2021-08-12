Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Discovery worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 3.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after buying an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth about $23,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

DISCK stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

