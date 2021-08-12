DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for DISH Network in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DISH. Benchmark started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $43.15. 10,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,711. DISH Network has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.64.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $2,090,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $4,675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

